Mieses Homers, Frisco Falls to Midland in Series Finale

May 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series finale against the Midland RockHounds 14-2 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

The RockHounds (25-20) took an early 5-0 lead in the top of the second, when Caeden Trenkle rolled an RBI fielder's choice, Colby Halter clipped an RBI double and Brennan Milone crushed a three-run home run.

Frisco (26-18) answered in the bottom of the second when Luis Mieses belted a two-run homer to take a 5-2 lead.

Midland then scored six runs in the top of the third. Shane McGuire ripped an RBI double, Brayan Buelvas and Caeden Trenkle notched consecutive RBI fielder's choices and then Milone hit his second three-run homer of the game to take an 11-2 lead.

The RockHounds added three more when Henry Bolte scored on a passed ball and Junior Perez rolled an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth, then Bolte scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to take a 14-2 lead.

Midland starter Gage Jump (3-0) pitched his third-straight quality start, punching out six while walking two. Frisco starter Trey Supak (3-2) took the loss, allowing 11 runs while whiffing six.

Riders relievers Larson Kindreich, Gerardo Carrillo, Travis MacGregor and Janser Lara combined for just two earned runs and seven punchouts across six innings.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders now lead the RockHounds by 1.5 games for first place in the Texas League South with 26 games left.

-Frisco pitchers notched 70 strikeouts in six games against Midland, second-most in Double-A and fourth-most in MiLB.

-Mieses has clubbed three of his five homers with runners in scoring position and two outs, tied with Midland's Brennan Milone for the Texas League lead. He is batting .389 (7-for-18) in those situations, the fifth-highest clip in the TL.

-Lara has worked seven-straight scoreless innings and four shutout outings out of the Frisco bullpen.

-19-year-old Juan Sulbaran singled in his first Double-A at-bat in the ninth inning, marking his first Minor League hit in Full Season Minor League Baseball.

The RoughRiders travel to face the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) for six games starting Tuesday, May 27th before returning home to host the Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals affiliate) for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3rd from Riders Field.

