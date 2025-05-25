Cards Blast Four Homers, Take Series-Finale on Wet Night

May 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals tied a season-high with four home runs in a 5-2 rain-shortened victory over the Tulsa Drillers on a rainy night at ONEOK Field. The game, which went into a rain delay in the top of the ninth, was eventually called to wrap up a 5-1 series for the Cardinals.

DECISIONS:

W: Pete Hansen (3-1)

L: Jared Karros (1-4)

S: Osvaldio Berrios (2)

NOTES:

- Leonardo Bernal hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to extend Springfield's lead to 5-2. It was his third home run of the series and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He finished the series batting .500 (10-for-20) with 14 RBI.

- Chase Davis and Dakota Harris hit back-to-back solo homers in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game, 2-2.

- Darlin Moquete hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning, his first of the season.

- Nathan Church added two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

- Pete Hansen allowed two runs (one earned) over five innings to earn his third-straight win.

- The Cardinals finished the week with a 24-21 record and are in a 1st-place tie with Arkansas atop the North Division.

ON DECK:

- Cardinals vs. Naturals: Tuesday, May 27, 7:05 p.m. CT at Hammons Field

- RHP Max Rajcic vs. TBA

- Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

- TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







