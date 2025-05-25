Lizarraga Earns First Win, Missions Send Wind Surge Packing

May 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Tallies in the seventh and eighth innings handed the San Antonio Missions (24-21) another comeback and one-run win against the Wichita Wind Surge (23-22). Both late runs for San Antonio came on Wind Surge errors, which the Missions utilized to secure a 3-2 Sunday afternoon victory and 5-1 series win.

Matt Waldron continued his rehab stint in San Antonio with his second start of the week for the Missions. He pitched into the fifth inning as he continues to work his way back to the San Diego Padres. Victor Lizarraga, normally a starter, piggybacked Waldron and picked up his first win of the season while Bradgley Rodriguez secured his fourth save of the season.

The Missions broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fourth inning against Wind Surge starter and Austin, Texas native Trent Baker. Cody Roberts flared an RBI single to bring home Marcos Castañon and place the Missions up 1-0.

Waldron looked sharp throughout his outing and kept the Wind Surge batters guessing from the start. He picked up four strikeouts and made great use of his fluttering knuckleball. However, Aaron Sabato connected with a Waldron pitch in the fifth for a two-run homer that lifted Wichita ahead 2-1.

After giving up another single, Waldron exited with 4.1 innings in the books. He allowed those two runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in his second rehab appearance with the Missions.

Eduarniel Nùñez bridged the gap into the sixth for San Antonio. That's when Lizarraga, the originally scheduled starter, took the mound for the Missions. Rubel Cespedes welcomed him with a triple, but on the next play, Lizarraga flashed the leather to nab Cespedes at the plate. Lizarraga managed to leave the inning with Wichita's lead still at 2-1.

Lizarraga again faced trouble in the seventh when he walked the first two batters, but a double play assisted his escape. The offense rewarded him by tying the game in the bottom of the seventh with some help from the Wichita defense. With runners at second and third, Francisco Acuña chopped the ball to short, where Ben Ross booted it and let San Antonio tie the game.

Things stayed tied as the Missions came to bat in the bottom of the eighth against John Stankiewicz. Romeo Sanabria doubled and Castañon singled to put pressure on Wichita. San Antonio benefitted from an error once more when the first baseman Sabato airmailed a throw on a fielder's choice as Sanabria hustled home to give San Antonio the lead. The Missions loaded the bases, but Cody Laweryson entered to hold the Missions to just one run, but they did gain the 3-2 lead.

Rodriguez got the call with a one-run lead in the ninth, and he slammed the door on the Wind Surge. A perfect frame secured yet another one-run win for the Missions and sent the team to Arkansas in a great mood.

UP NEXT:

Following an off day on Monday, the Missions head to North Little Rock to open a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday, May 27. Michael Morales (0-1, 4.40) goes for Arkansas while no starter has been listed for San Antonio. The San Antonio Missions wish everyone a Happy Memorial Day. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275. Fans can also visit the box office at Wolff Stadium on gamedays.







