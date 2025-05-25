Wind Surge Come up Short Versus Missions

May 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Aaron Sabato hit his second home run of the series as the Wichita Wind Surge lost 3-2 in the series finale to the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. A pair of unanswered runs scored on errors for San Antonio to tie and take the lead in the seventh and eighth innings in their fourth straight victory.

Trent Baker battled against big league rehabber Matt Waldron in the series finale. Over four innings, Baker struck out four and gave up only four hits and an earned run on a single to left by Cody Roberts in the bottom of the fifth.

Sabato backed up his starter by slugging a two-run home run out to left center against Waldron to give Wichita a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth. The long ball was Sabato's second of the series, placing him one behind the Wind Surge individual franchise lead.

Roberts scored on an infield error to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. Romeo Sanabria came across on another as the go-ahead run in the next inning. Errors plagued the Wichita infield this weekend, with eight occurring between Friday and Sunday.

Bradgley Rodriguez recorded a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to secure a 3-2 win for the Missions.

John Stankiewicz takes the loss and is now 1-1 on the year with the Wind Surge. He gave up an unearned run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

POSTGAME NOTES

Aaron Sabato is one home run away from tying for the Wichita Wind Surge individual lead in franchise history.

Kyler Fedko records his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Trent Baker has a 2.00 ERA over four May starts.

Wichita averaged 2.6 runs per game in the series, batting .214 over the six games.

The Wind Surge return home to begin a series with the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, May 27.

