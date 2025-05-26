Reid VanScoter Tabbed as League Pitcher of the Week

May 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Reid VanScoter was selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 19-25 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. VanScoter (van-SCOOT-er) threw five shutout innings this past Thursday, earning his first win of the season. He surrendered just one hit and no walks while striking out three. He and three relief pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in the Travs victory that night.

For the season, Van Scoter is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA over 14.1 innings across four starts after beginning the season on the injured list. He has struck out 11, walked six and has not given up a home run. The lefty was drafted by Seattle in the 5th round in 2022 out of Coastal Carolina and won the Northwest League Pitcher of the Year award in 2023.

He is the third Traveler to win a Texas League weekly award in 2025 joining pitcher Adam Seminaris and outfielder Victor Labrada. This is his second career minor league weekly award including an NWL Pitcher of the Week selection two years ago.

VanScoter and the Travs host the San Antonio Missions this week at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park from Tuesday through Sunday. Highlights of the promotions this week include fireworks after the game on Friday and Faith and Family Night on Saturday.

