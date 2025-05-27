Opener against San Antonio Postponed
May 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Tuesday night's series opener between the Arkansas Travelers and San Antonio Missions was postponed due to inclement weather over the past few days. It will be made up as part of the doubleheader on Wednesday May 28 with two seven inning games beginning at 4:35 p.m. All Travs games are broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Check out the Arkansas Travelers Statistics
