Opener against San Antonio Postponed

May 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Tuesday night's series opener between the Arkansas Travelers and San Antonio Missions was postponed due to inclement weather over the past few days. It will be made up as part of the doubleheader on Wednesday May 28 with two seven inning games beginning at 4:35 p.m. All Travs games are broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2025

