RoughRiders Top Sod Poodles in Series-Opening Slugfest

May 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders outslugged the Amarillo Sod Poodles 7-5 on Tuesday night from HODGETOWN.

After Amarillo (20-26) scored on an RBI single by LuJames Groover in the bottom of the first, Frisco (27-18) muscled four runs on three extra-base hits in the top of the second.

Aaron Zavala roped a two-run double, Sebastian Walcott drilled an RBI double and Abimelec Ortiz served an RBI single to put the Riders up 4-1.

In the bottom of the second, Amarillo's Tommy Troy drew a bases loaded walk to cut the Frisco lead to 4-2. Luis Mieses then crashed a solo home run in the top of the third, extending the Riders lead to 5-2.

The Sod Poodles crawled within a run in the bottom of the third when Ivan Melendez powered a two-run homer to trail the RoughRiders 5-4.

Frisco then tallied two unanswered runs when Mieses rifled an RBI double in the top of the fifth and Ortiz pounded a solo home run in the top of the seventh, giving the Riders a 7-4 ledger.

In the top of the ninth, Amarillo's Gavin Conticello hit a lead-off triple before Groover plated him on a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 7-5. With the tying run at the plate and two outs, Riders reliever Gavin Collyer then fanned Melendez to secure his fourth save of the campaign.

Frisco reliever Ryan Lobus (1-0) secured the victory with two scoreless frames. Travis MacGregor and Skylar Hales both nabbed holds. Amarillo starter Jose Cabrera (2-2) picked up the loss, allowing six runs across five innings.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco matched a season-best with seven extra-base hits and belted a season-high five doubles.

-Mieses notched his third career game with three-plus extra-base hits. In nine career games against Amarillo, he is batting .344 (11-for-32) with three homers and seven RBI's.

-Ortiz has cranked nine career home runs versus the Sod Poodles, five of which have come at HODGETOWN.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles reconvene at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28th from HODGETOWN. Frisco LHP Kohl Drake (2-2, 2.48) faces Amarillo RHP Dylan Ray (5-3, 4.15). Tune into the game by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







