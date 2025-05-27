Homestand Highlights: Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) for the upcoming home series. The Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN after a 12-game road trip of the season to Springfield (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals) and Corpus Christi (Double-A, Houston Astros). All five starters continued to shine during the road trip and tallied six quality starts over 12 games. Most recently, the rotation allowed just 10 runs in the six game set against the Hooks. The first-place RoughRiders make their first trip to HODGETOWN this season, having won four of their last five contests.

The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday and the Pointy Boots. After Wiener Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday, the Yellow City Pigweeds will take the field on Friday, which also coincides with Friday Night Fireworks. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a player t-shirt giveaway, with a LuJames Groover tee on Saturday and a Yu-Min Lin shirt ahead of the series finale. Sunday's matinee will see the kids run the bases postgame to close out the week.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, May 27 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands -

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo -

Pregame On-Field Event - Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation Parade, Folkloric Academy of Amarillo Texas "Al son del folklore" -

Ceremonial First Pitch - ANG, Yolos -

First Pitch - Ford -

Marketing Tables - Ford, Teddy Jack's, ANG, Yolos -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Yolos -

National Anthem - Larry Virnau -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.. -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Heart Gallery of the Panhandle Plains, Coffee Blood Memorial -

First Pitch - Fast Restorations -

Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations, ANG, Heart Gallery of the Panhandle Plains, Coffee Blood Memorial

-

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Heart Gallery of the Panhandle Plains, Coffee Blood Memorial -

National Anthem - Lillie Shipley -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 29 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Fostering Independence, TDLP -

First Pitch - TDLP -

Marketing Tables - TDLP, ANG, Fostering Independence -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Fostering Independence -

National Anthem - Amanda Fix -

Launch-A-Ball - Lady Heat -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 30 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Friday Night Fireworks presented by City Federal Credit Union -

Theme - Popstar Princesses -

Yellow City Pigweeds -

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Yellow City Pigweeds -

New alternate identity introduced in 2025 with new uniforms donned by the Amarillo club! -

Select concession stands will offer specialty food items for fans to enjoy! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Pella Windows & Doors, Channel 4 (KAMR) -

First Pitch - City Federal Credit Union -

Marketing Tables - City Federal Credit Union, Channel 4 (KAMR), ANG, Pella Windows & Doors -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Pella Windows & Doors -

National Anthem - Cullen Allen -

Launch-A-Ball - Amarillo Rush 2011 Boys Soccer -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Player Tee Giveaway #1 presented by Whataburger -

Featured player - LuJames Groover -

First 1,500 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket. -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Nine Line BBQ -

First Pitch - Whataburger -

Marketing Tables - Whataburger, Fuzzy's, ANG, T-Mobile, Nine Line BBQ -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Nine LIne BBQ -

National Anthem - Sarah Strout Talley -

Launch-A-Ball - TCY Youth Football -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 1 - 1:05 p.m.

-

Player Tee Giveaway #1 presented by Northwest Texas Healthcare -

Featured player - Yu-Min Lin -

First 1,500 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket. -

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders. -

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Hunting with Soldiers, Amarillo Tribune

-

First Pitch - NWTX -

Marketing Tables - NWTX, T-Mobile, Amarillo Tribune -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Amarillo Tribune -

National Anthem - Laiken Brock -

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.







