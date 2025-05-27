Whataburger Field Host 5A State Semifinal Thursday & Friday

May 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Smithson Valley and Barbers Hill High Schools are set to clash in a 5A state semifinal series Thursday and Friday at Whataburger Field.

The 26-12 Smithson Valley Rangers will be the home team and occupy the third base dugout in Thursday's 7 PM opener.

Game 2 is slated for 2 PM Friday, with the 34-6 Barbers Hill Eagles playing as the home team from the third base dugout. Game 3, if needed, would follow directly.

Thursday, May 29 at 7 PM

Barbers Hill vs. Smithson Valley

Friday, May 30 at 2 PM

Smithson Valley vs. Barbers Hill







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.