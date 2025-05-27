Whataburger Field Host 5A State Semifinal Thursday & Friday
May 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Smithson Valley and Barbers Hill High Schools are set to clash in a 5A state semifinal series Thursday and Friday at Whataburger Field.
The 26-12 Smithson Valley Rangers will be the home team and occupy the third base dugout in Thursday's 7 PM opener.
Game 2 is slated for 2 PM Friday, with the 34-6 Barbers Hill Eagles playing as the home team from the third base dugout. Game 3, if needed, would follow directly.
Thursday, May 29 at 7 PM
Barbers Hill vs. Smithson Valley
Friday, May 30 at 2 PM
Smithson Valley vs. Barbers Hill
Texas League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Cardinals-Naturals Rained out May 27 - Springfield Cardinals
- Nats, Cards Rained out Tuesday, DH Scheduled for Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Opener against San Antonio Postponed - Arkansas Travelers
- Homestand Highlights: Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Whataburger Field Host 5A State Semifinal Thursday & Friday - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cross Hits Fifth Home Run in Naturals 6-5 Win over the Travelers - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.