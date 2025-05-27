Big Third Thumps Hooks

MIDLAND - The RockHounds employed a four-run third inning to knock off Corpus Christi, 5-3, in Tuesday's series opener at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Anderson Bid, making the spot start in a bullpen game, blanked Midland in the first and second before losing command in the third. Euribel Angeles provided the big hit, a three-run double to capitalize on walks by Caeden Trenkle, Drew Swift, and Colby Halter.

Angeles, who had two of the five RockHounds, doubled again in the seventh to set up an unearned marker.

Colin Barber and Luis Encarnacion each had two knocks as part of a six-hit day for the Hooks. Barber doubled twice and scored twice while working a walk. Encarnacion cashed in Barber both times with a second-inning single and seventh-inning double.

Encarnacion is 5-for-10 with a two-bagger, home run, and four RBIs in three games since returning from High-A Asheville.

Trevor Austin, who went 1-for-3 with his first Double-A RBI, plated Encarnacion via a two-out single in the seventh.

Patrick Halligan, one of four pitchers used by Corpus Christi, turned in a perfect outing by striking out two of the six men he faced in the fifth and sixth.







