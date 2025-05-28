Hounds Strike Late for 2-0 Lead

May 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - The RockHounds scored six times in the seventh inning Wednesday night, winning 9-5 over the Hooks at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi trailed 2-0 until Luis Encarnacion homered ahead of an Edwin Díaz double.

Encarnacion, who also walked and singled Wednesday, is 7-for-13 (.538) with a double, two home runs, and six RBIs over his last four games.

Following a Shane McGuire lead-off home run in the Midland fourth, the Hooks pulled ahead with a pair in the fifth. Trevor Austin notched a lead-off single into center and promptly came around to score on a double by Logan Cerny.

Cerny, who notched a pair of doubles while working a walk as part of a three-hit day, scored on the play as catcher McGuire sailed a throw down the left-field line as Cerny was taking an extra base.

Corpus Christi lost its 4-3 lead when Midland sent 10 men to bat in the seventh, scoring five times on five hits and two walks.

After yielding two in the first, Alex Santos II limited the Hounds to one run over his final 3 1/3 innings.

Tyler Guilfoil stranded the bases loaded both in the fifth and sixth, with Walker Brockhouse dispatching all four hitters he faced.







Texas League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.