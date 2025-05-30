Mancini Saddled with Tough-Luck Loss

MIDLAND - The RockHounds scored twice in the fifth for a 2-1 win over Corpus Christi in a rain-shortened seven-inning affair Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

A severe thunderstorm pushed first pitch to 9:02 PM. Joey Mancini weathered the delay nicely, holding Midland to one hit over the first four innings.

In the meantime, Luis Encarnacion continued his tear by handing the Hooks a 1-0 lead with a two-out blast in the fourth.

Encarnacion is 8-for-16 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs in his last five games.

CC was stymied by Kyle Robinson who permitted four hits over six innings in his second Double-A start.

The Hooks had a scoring chance in the third but were foiled by a perfect throw from right-fielder Junior Perez, as Bryce Willits tried to score from second on a base hit by Colin Barber.

Austin Deming cracked a single into left to start the fifth, but immediately got doubled up on a run-and-hit as Trevor Austin lined out sharply to right.

Mancini, who was charged with five hits, two walks, and two hit-by-pitches over 5 1/3, was undone by three consecutive hits to start the fifth, including a triple by Carter Aldrete.

One out away from matching his season-best for innings, Mancini has permitted three runs in a combined 11 innings over his last two starts. The Boston College product owns a 2.68 ERA over his last 20 appearances, dating to July 12, 2024.







