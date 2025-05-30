Walcott's Big Night Propels RoughRiders to 7-1 Victory

May 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - Sebastian Walcott jolted two home runs to anchor the Frisco RoughRiders to a 7-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday night from HODGETOWN.

Walcott led off the game with a solo blast to left, putting Frisco (29-19) ahead 1-0. Amarillo (21-28) then tied the game in the bottom of the second when Manuel Peña strolled an RBI single.

The Riders then responded with seven unanswered runs. Cam Cauley drilled an RBI single in the top of the third to regain a 2-1 lead. Walcott then clobbered a three-run homer in the top of the sixth, expanding the Riders lead to 5-1.

In the top of the ninth, Frainyer Chavez bounced an RBI groundout and then Ian Moller launched an RBI double off the glove of Sod Poodles right fielder Gavin Conticello to garner a 7-1 lead.

The Riders bullpen quartet of Larson Kindreich, Gerardo Carillo, Gavin Collyer and Skylar Hales finished the Sod Poodles with four shutout innings and seven strikeouts.

Frisco starter Ben Anderson (3-3) earned the victory, allowing one run on four hits while whiffing three over five innings. Amarillo starter Spencer Giesting (3-2) took the loss, allowing four runs and fanning five across 5.2 frames.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders have won seven of their last nine games and now lead by 1.5 games in the Texas League South standings.

-Walcott is the fifth Texas League teenager since 2005 to record a multi-homer game, joining the company of Keibert Ruiz (2018, 2x), Fernando Tatis Jr. (2018, 3x), Alex Verdugo (2016) and Mike Trout (2011).

-Anderson boasts a 1.37 ERA in May, second to only teammate Mitch Bratt.

-All nine RoughRiders starters recorded hits, helping match a season-high with 16 total hits. Frisco first clipped 16 base knocks in the 11-2 win at Northwest Arkansas on April 11th.

The Riders look to garner a series victory against the Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 31st from HODGETOWN. Frisco sends out LHP Mitch Bratt (3-1, 1.94) against Amarillo RHP Roman Angelo (0-3, 5.96). Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







