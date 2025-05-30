Big First Inning Downs Drillers

May 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers were unable to recover from a five-run first inning from the Wichita Wind Surge in a 7-1 loss on Friday evening at Equity Bank Park. The loss snapped Tulsa's two-game win streak and evened the series at two wins each, with two games remaining in the six-game series.

Despite the loss, the Drillers still hold a 6-4 lead in the 2025 edition of the Coors Light Propeller Series.

Pitching in his ninth game of 2025, Tulsa starter Chris Campos had a tough night as the Wind Surge put together a big first inning. The night began with a leadoff home run from Tanner Schobel, and that was followed with Gabriel Gonzalez's triple. A fielder's choice allowed the second run to score before a two-run double, and an RBI single gave Wichita a 5-0 lead.

Campos' night ended after the tough first inning. He threw 37 pitches and was charged with five runs on five hits.

The Drillers scored their only run of the night in the third inning when Jose Ramos drove in Yeiner Fernandez with a single.

Wichita increased its lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the third when a failed double-play attempt allowed Kyler Fedko to score.

In the seventh inning, Fedko produced the Wind Surge's seventh and final run with a solo homer.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Campos received his second loss of the season, dropping his record to 2-2.

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell finished 1-3 to increase his on-base streak to 16 consecutive games.

*Ramos collected his fourth outfield assist by throwing out Gonzalez at second base in the second inning. The four assists by Ramos are tied with Ezequiel Pagan for the most on the team and bring Tulsa's total to nine for the season.

*Taylor Young and Ramos recorded two hits in the game.

*Livan Reinoso pitched the second and third innings and gave up his first earned run since joining the Drillers. He entered Friday throwing 8.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

*Mike Paredes received the win for Wichita to improve his record to a perfect 7-0.

*Fedko's home run gave him the solo lead for home runs in the Texas League with 11. He has now hit six long balls and driven in 13 runs against Tulsa this season.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series with the Wind Surge on Saturday night at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

TUL - RHP Jared Karros (1-4, 7.11 ERA)

WCH - RHP Trent Baker (1-2, 2.27 ERA)







