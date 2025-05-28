Mickey Mantle and Bluey Highlight Drillers Home Stand

May 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers are back home the first week of June for a big six-game home stand at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) for six consecutive days, running from June 3-8. The series will feature Mickey Mantle Night and a special appearance from Bluey.

The first five games of the series, Tuesday through Saturday, will all begin at 7:00 p.m. The series finale on Sunday, June 8 will start at 1:00 p.m.

It will be Tulsa's second meeting with the Sod Poodles this season. The Drillers won two games of a six-game set at Amarillo's HODGETOWN in early May.

Off the field, the home stand will be headlined by the Mickey Mantle Night and Fireworks on Saturday, June 7, followed the next day by an appearance from Bluey.

Mickey Mantle Night is our annual night that honors one of Oklahoma's favorite sons and one of baseball's greatest players. The first 1,500 fans will receive rings that honor Mickey Mantle's 1962 Gold Glove winning season. In addition, Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be in attendance to meet and visit with fans on the concourse during the game. After all the action on the field, a large Fireworks Show will conclude one of the biggest nights of the season.

The following afternoon, Sunday, June 8, Bluey will make a special appearance at ONEOK Field. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Bluey in the Osage Casino Pavilion beginning when the gates open at noon. In addition, special VIP Tickets are available for purchase that allows fans early entrance to meet Bluey from 11:00 a.m. until noon.

Prior to the weekend, the home stand will open with $2 Tuesday on June 3, with discounted tickets and numerous concessions items.

Wednesday, June 4 will be Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws with fans invited to bring their dogs to the park to enjoy the game from the outfield lawns. After the game, fans can take their canine friends onto the field to run the bases.

June 5 will not only feature Thirsty Thursday, but it will also be Strike Out Stroke Night and a Bucket Hat giveaway. The first 1,000 fans will receive a reversible Drillers, Bucket Hat just in time for the summer.

The weekend will kick off on June 6 with another great Friday Night Fireworks Show.

Individual tickets for all six games, including the VIP Access tickets for Bluey, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 3-8 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Tuesday, June 3 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The Drillers are back in town to begin another great home stand and it all starts with a $2 Tuesday. Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. $2 Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, June 4 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

Wednesday is another Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, White Claw, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy $3 discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

POSTGAME DOGS RUN THE BASES

Fans are invited to stick around after the game and run the bases with their furry friends, courtesy of Tulsa Pets.

Thursday, June 5 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

We continue the home stand with another Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving and $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine, Ascension St. John, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket and enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

DRILLERS REVERSIBLE BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers reversible bucket hat courtesy of Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine and Ascension St. John.

Friday, June 6 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so that means a huge Firework Show will light up Downtown Tulsa at ONEOK Field courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, June 7 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / MICKEY MANTLE NIGHT

It's our 13th annual tribute to one of Oklahoma's favorite sons and one of baseball's greatest players of all time, Mickey Mantle. The first 1,500 fans to enter with paid admissions through the Tulsa World First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mantle's 1962 Gold Glove winning season! Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will also be in attendance to visit with fans and throw the ceremonial first pitch. In addition, a huge post-game Fireworks Show will conclude the night. Mickey Mantle Night Rings are courtesy of Central Bank, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal. The Fireworks Show is presented by HF Sinclair.

Sunday, June 8 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / BLUEY APPEARANCE

Everyone's favorite blue heeler, Bluey will be at ONEOK Field to meet and take photos with fans from 12-3:00 p.m. The meet-and-greet will take place in the Osage Casino Hotel Pavilion in left field on a first come first served basis. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. Family FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

BLUEY VIP PACKAGE

Want to skip the lines and guarantee your opportunity to meet Bluey? You are in luck! For only $25, fans can purchase VIP, early access tickets to meet Bluey from 10:45-12:00 p.m. The package also includes a guaranteed photo with Bluey and a ticket to the game in section 116. Purchasers must arrive before 12:00 p.m. for the guaranteed picture and enter through the Archer Entrance on Archer Street. Full Season & John Zink Club Seat Members who already have tickets can upgrade to the VIP Meet & Greet for $15 per person. Tickets are limited so click HERE to purchase yours before they are gone!

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR SERIES

Following the Drillers game, fans will want to stick around and watch local high school seniors wear their school uniforms one last time as they compete in a North vs. South all-star game.







Texas League Stories from May 28, 2025

