Darren McFadden Stepping in to Headline Travs' Faith and Family Night

May 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jordyn Wieber is no longer available to headline the Travs' Faith & Family Night this Saturday. Former Razorback football star and NFL player Darren McFadden is stepping in to replace Wieber and will be the special guest for the Travelers' annual event this Saturday at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. He will participate in a moderated Q&A session before the game and then meet and greet with fans during the game.

A native of Central Arkansas, McFadden played running back for the Razorbacks from 2005-07. He was a two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft and played 10 years professionally with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

Tickets for the Travelers' Faith and Family Night, including access to McFadden's pre-game Q&A session, are available at Travs.com/Faith. Special group tickets are available for the event, including an all-inclusive buffet option for church groups of 10 or more. Gates for the event will open at 4:05 with the moderated Q&A beginning at 4:45. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05.

