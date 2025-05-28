Wind Surge Stall in Slugfest with Drillers

May 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Rubel Cespedes laced a three-run single as the Wichita Wind Surge went down swinging 10-7 against the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. All seven Wind Surge runs came in the fourth inning, with the Drillers putting up three runs in the top of the tenth to provide enough space to even up the series.

Ezequiel Pagan doubled to right field to start the afternoon, before later scoring on an infield throwing error. John Rhodes stroked a sacrifice fly out to center field for Tulsa's second run in the top of the first.

Chris Newell pulled another sac fly in the third, and three more followed in the top of the fourth to give Tulsa a 6-0 lead.

Wichita batted around and scored seven times in the home half of the fourth, the latter three on a single by Cespedes to right field, which gave the Wind Surge a one-run lead. The knock was the fifth by Wichita in the inning, and the only one in the frame that didn't go for extra bases.

Rhodes sent a solo shot out to the Wind Surge bullpen in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 7-7 halfway through.

Jarret Whorff and Cody Laweryson combined to strike out six batters over four innings of one-hit baseball to keep Tulsa off the board as the game went to extras. Only three total Drillers reached over that span.

Tulsa brought across three runs on a trio of singles in the top of the tenth for a 10-7 Drillers lead. Antonio Knowles sent the bottom third of the Wichita lineup down in order to secure the extra innings win.

John Stankiewicz falls to 1-2 on the year after receiving the loss. In the tenth inning, he gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge have scored both six and seven runs in the same inning through two games in the series.

Tanner Schobel is up to a 15 game hitting streak.

Gabby Gonzalez records his first four-hit game with Wichita, and the fourth overall such game by a Wind Surge batter in 2025.

Jarret Whorff strikes out a season-high five batters in relief.

Wichita trails 3-5 in the Propeller Series.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Tulsa Drillers on May 29 at 7:05 PM on Thirsty Thursday, presented by LDF, Standard Beverages, and House of Schwan.







