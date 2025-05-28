Springfield in First Place Despite Wednesday Loss

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped the opening game of a six-game series to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-3 on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, the Arkansas Travelers lost both games of a doubleheader to give the Cardinals a half game lead in first place in the Texas League North Division.

DECISIONS:

W: Christian Chamberlain (1-0)

L: Ricardo Velez (2-1)

NOTES:

Max Rajcic struck out six batters in six innings of work. He threw 85 pitches, 64 of them were strikes.

With a bunt single in the first, Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to ten games.

With an RBI single in the first, Leonardo Bernal extended his hitting streak to nine games.

The Naturals tallied 14 hits, one shy of matching the most given up by the Cardinals pitching staff this season.

Third base umpire Isabella Robb became the first female umpire in Hammons Field history during this game.

ON DECK:

Cardinals vs. Naturals: Thursday, May 29, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field - Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

RHP Tekoah Roby (2-2, 3.09) vs TBA

Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV, KYTV (Local)







