Tekoah Roby Deals in Cardinals Shutout Victory

May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals shut out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-0 on Thursday night. With the blanking, the Cardinals hold sole possession of first place. Tekoah Roby spun 5.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts for the win.

DECISIONS:

W: Tekoah Roby (3-2)

L: Ethan Bosack (2-3)

NOTES:

Joshua Baez made his Double-A debut on Thursday. He singled, stole second and scored his first run during his first plate appearance.

Ramon Mendoza launched a two-run homer as part of a three-run second inning. It was his fifth home run this season, one shy of matching a seasonal career-high.

Tekoah Roby lowered his ERA to 2.68 thanks to 5.1 shutout innings.

Thursday was the Cardinals first nine-inning shutout win this season.

ON DECK:

Cardinals vs. Naturals: Friday, May 30, 5:05 PM CT at Hammons Field Doubleheader - A MINECRAFT MOVIE Night, Creeper Explosion Fireworks

G1: LHP Ixan Henderson (3-2, 2.63) vs RHP Kyle Wright (MLB Rehab)

G2: LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 3.81) vs LHP Hunter Owen (2-1, 4.67)

Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







