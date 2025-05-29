Tekoah Roby Deals in Cardinals Shutout Victory
May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals shut out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-0 on Thursday night. With the blanking, the Cardinals hold sole possession of first place. Tekoah Roby spun 5.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts for the win.
DECISIONS:
W: Tekoah Roby (3-2)
L: Ethan Bosack (2-3)
NOTES:
Joshua Baez made his Double-A debut on Thursday. He singled, stole second and scored his first run during his first plate appearance.
Ramon Mendoza launched a two-run homer as part of a three-run second inning. It was his fifth home run this season, one shy of matching a seasonal career-high.
Tekoah Roby lowered his ERA to 2.68 thanks to 5.1 shutout innings.
Thursday was the Cardinals first nine-inning shutout win this season.
ON DECK:
Cardinals vs. Naturals: Friday, May 30, 5:05 PM CT at Hammons Field Doubleheader - A MINECRAFT MOVIE Night, Creeper Explosion Fireworks
G1: LHP Ixan Henderson (3-2, 2.63) vs RHP Kyle Wright (MLB Rehab)
G2: LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 3.81) vs LHP Hunter Owen (2-1, 4.67)
Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Drillers Score Early, Survive Late in 4-3 over Wichita - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Drops Second Straight Versus Tulsa - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tekoah Roby Deals in Cardinals Shutout Victory - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Bested in Pitcher's Duel - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Stephan Stellar, Riders Beat Sod Poodles 3-1 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Diamantes Push Back on Flying Chanclas' Comeback Attempt - San Antonio Missions
- Homestand Highlights: June 3 - June 8 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Martin's Four Hits, RBI Lead Nats in 7-3 Win Wednesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Naturals to Host Free Youth Baseball Clinic at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Throwback Night, Military Appreciation Night Take over Riders Field as Part of Massive Weekend June 27-29 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Arkansas Swept in Doubleheader - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.