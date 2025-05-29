Homestand Highlights: June 3 - June 8

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return home on Tuesday, June 3rd to host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark through Sunday, June 8th. The homestand will feature daily food and drink specials before back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night. Saturday night is also STAR WARS NIGHT at Arvest Ballpark while the homestand finale on Sunday will feature a Family Sunday and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, June 3 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Johnsonville brats for only $1 (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, June 4 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, June 5 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 4:05 P.M.

Friday, June 6 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to the first of two straight nights of fireworks at Arvest Ballpark. The post-game show is presented by Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, June 7 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:35 P.M. (Gates at 5:00 P.M.)

STAR WARS NIGHT FEATURING AN ONLINE GAMEWORN STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION AND POST-GAME FIREWORKS SHOW PRESENTED BY GREENFIELD NATURAL MEAT CO. WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:00 P.M. UNTIL 6:00 P.M.

STAR WARS NIGHT - Members of the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion are scheduled to appear and interact with fans during the game. Characters will be announced but are subject to change.

STAR WARS MUSIC - STAR WARS music will be played throughout the game and fireworks show.

STAR WARS ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - In celebration of STAR WARS Night, the Naturals will be wearing special STAR WARS themed jerseys that will remind fans of Stormtroopers. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals STAR WARS jerseys that the team will be wearing online from Tuesday, June 3rd through Saturday, June 7th. All of the proceeds from the online jersey auction will benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas. The jersey auction is courtesy of the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Enjoy a special Saturday night edition of our post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Greenfield Natural Meat Co. following the game against the Wichita Wind Surge.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Saturday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Sunday, June 8 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY LITTLE DEBBIE® FEATURING MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Sunday's homestand finale at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Little Debbie®.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages are invited to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

