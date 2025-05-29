Wichita Drops Second Straight Versus Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - John Klein strikes out eight batters as the Wichita Wind Surge come up short 4-3 against the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. After putting the game within a run after a three-run fifth, the Wind Surge did not score the rest of the night in their second straight loss.

Tulsa struck first for three runs on three hits in the top of the first. The bulk of that damage came on a line drive two-RBI double off the right field wall by Drillers centerfielder Chris Newell. Sean McLain brought in a fourth run in the next inning on a single back up the middle.

Wichita scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. Ben Ross tripled out to the right-center gap to give the Wind Surge their first run. The triple was the second of the game for Wichita after Gabby Gonzalez took three bags in his first at-bat. The following batter, Tanner Schobel, brought the score within a run at 4-3 on a two-run blast, his sixth of the season, down the left field line.

Klein, Michael Martinez, and Jaylen Nowlin combined to hold Tulsa to three hits over six innings of relief. Klein tallied a season-high eight strikeouts, while Martinez escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning. Nowlin also stranded a pair of runners in the top of the ninth.

The Wind Surge put the tying run on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, with a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Jeisson Cabrera induced a popout at third in foul ground to end the game as a 4-3 Drillers win.

Darren Bowen falls to 2-1 on the season after the loss. Over three innings, he gave up four earned runs on five hits with just one strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

For the second consecutive game, Wichita scored all of their runs in a single inning.

Tanner Schobel is up to a 16 game hitting streak.

Gabby Gonzalez and Ben Ross both hit their first triples of the season.

John Klein sets a season-high in strikeouts in an appearance for him in 2025 (8).

The Wind Surge bullpen surrendered just three hits in the final six innings, striking out 12 batters over that span.

