Arkansas Swept in Doubleheader

May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers were swept in a doubleheader by the San Antonio Missions, falling game one, 4-1 and then game two, 1-0 in eight innings. The Travs managed just five hits over the 15 innings in the game and went a combined 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position. Jagger Haynes held Arkansas without a hit until the sixth inning of game one then in the second game, five Missions pitchers led by Henry Baez (4.1 IP) combined on a three-hit shutout. Michael Morales and Danny Wirchansky started the two games for Arkansas, both throwing five innings with Morales allowing the only run.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Nerwilian Cedeno laced a two out RBI hit to put San Antonio in front in the fifth inning.

* The Travs loaded the bases in the final inning bringing the tying run to the plate, but a strikeout ended the game.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* A two-base error put the winning run at second base to open the bottom of the seventh but Arkansas could not take advantage.

* San Antonio scored their automatic runner in the eighth on two pitches, with a sacrifice bunt followed by a sacrifice fly.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Hogan Windish: 0-1, 2 BB, run

* RHP Michael Morales: L, 5 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 5 IP, 4 H, 7 K

* RHP Juan Burgos: 2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* It was the second time Arkansas had been swept in five doubleheaders this season.

* The two losses dropped the Travs out of first place with 22 games to play in the first half of the season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with lefty Reid Van Scoter (1-0, 3.77) starting for Arkansas against righty Sam Whiting (0-0, 5.79). It is a $3 Thursday and a Fiesta de Diamantes. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2025

Arkansas Swept in Doubleheader - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.