Diamantes Push Back on Flying Chanclas' Comeback Attempt

May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (26-22) left 13 men on base and fell just short against the Diamantes de Arkansas (25-23) in a 6-4 loss. Romeo Sanabria represented the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, but Michael Hobbs retired him to snap San Antonio's six-game win streak.

The Diamantes jumped on Chanclas starter Sam Whiting in the second inning. Jared Sundstrom began the attack with a solo homer, and Axel Sanchez followed with a two-run shot. Victor Labrada added an RBI single, and by the end of the second, Arkansas led 4-0.

The Chanclas answered with a run-scoring single off the bat of Nerwilian Cedeño in the third. However, Arkansas starter Reid VanScoter left two more in scoring position to keep it 4-1 in favor of the Diamantes.

Whiting exited in the fourth inning with a runner at third and just one out. Carter Loewen entered from the bullpen and looked electric, striking out back-to-back batters to end the threat. Loewen came back out for the fifth and kept it rolling, striking out two more in a clean frame.

Jimmy Kingsbury took over for VanScoter in the fifth and tossed two scoreless frames. This gave the Diamantes a chance to extend their lead, which they did in the sixth off Josè Geraldo. Yoyner Jajardo did the damage with a two-run single into left to make it 6-1.

Jason Ruffcorn became the third man out of the bullpen for Arkansas in the seventh, and Brandon Valenzuela tagged him with a two-run bullet into the bullpen. The homer cut the deficit to 6-3 just before the time to stretch.

San Antonio kept clawing closer in the eighth. A pair of walks by pinch hitters Sanabria and Kai Murphy kicked Ruffcorn out of the game and brought in Hobbs. Hobbs hit the first batter he faced to load the bases, and then Devin Ortiz grounded into a fielder's choice that scored a run. Valenzuela came to the plate and had a chance to tie the game after Ortiz stole second to place two in scoring position, but Valenzuela grounded out. The Arkansas lead stood at 6-4 headed to the bottom of the eighth.

Eduarniel Nùñez made rapid work of his half of the eighth, striking out the side to bring the Chanclas' bats back to the plate. Hobbs remained in the game and allowed a lead-off double to Marcos Castañon. Joshua Mears then beat out an infield single to bring the Texas League's leading hitter to the plate in Sanabria as the go-ahead run. He battled, but a grounder to third extinguished the fire and handed Arkansas the 6-4 win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Travelers continue their six-game series in North Little Rock with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. Righty Luis Patiño (0-0, 2.00) goes for San Antonio making his debut with the Missions while lefty Adam Seminaris (2-2, 2.53) starts for Arkansas. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275. Fans can also visit the box office at Wolff Stadium on gamedays.







