Drillers Score Early, Survive Late in 4-3 over Wichita

May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Jackson Ferris

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers used four early runs Thursday night to record their second straight win in Wichita. After the Drillers plated four runs in the first two innings, starting pitcher Jackson Ferris kept the lead in place with a quality start through six innings. After Ferris departed, the bullpen escaped a pair of dangerous situations in the final two innings to preserve a one-run lead, allowing the Drillers to escape with a 4-3 win over the Wind Surge at Equity Bank Park in downtown Wichita.

The early offense from the Drillers began with a three-run first inning. With one out Yeiner Fernandez doubled and Damon Keith was hit by a pitch. Noah Miller's two-out single plated Fernandez with the game's first run, and Chris Newell followed with a two-run double to cap a three-run inning.

Tulsa extended its lead to 4-0 in the second. Kole Myers was hit by a pitch to open the inning and moved into scoring position by stealing second base. Sean McLain brought him home with a run-scoring single.

Starting pitcher Ferris allowed base runners in three of the first four innings, but the lefthander was able to keep the four-run lead in place.

That changed in the fifth inning when the Wind Surge plated three runs. Andrew Cossetti drew a one-walk and promptly scored when Ben Ross tripled him home three pitches later. Three pitches after the triple, Tanner Schobel belted his sixth home run of the season to cut Tulsa's lead to 4-3.

Ferris recovered from the three-run fifth to work a 1-2-3 sixth before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Kelvin Ramirez worked a perfect seventh inning before things nearly unraveled for the Drillers in the bottom of the eighth. Jorge Benitez replaced Ramirez and walked the first batter on four pitches. After an errant pickoff attempt moved the potential game-tying run to third with no outs, Benitez hit the next batter to put runners at first and third.

The key play of the game saved Benitez and the Drillers. With the infield in, Kyler Fedko hit a sharp grounder that shortstop Miller fielded on a short hop. After looking the lead runner back to third base, Miller started a 6-4-3 double play. After the key defensive play, Kala'i Rosario flew out to end the inning.

The Drillers would not make things easy in the bottom of the ninth. Reliever Jeisson Cabrera took over Benitez and walked the inning's first hitter. After a fly out, another walk put runners at first and second. Following another fly out, Cabrera hit a batter to load the bases. Tulsa again escaped disaster when Schobel fouled out to McLain at third to end the threat and the game.

The victory gave the Drillers two wins in the first three games of the six-game series. Tulsa now holds a 6-3 lead in this season's Coors Light Propeller Series.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Ferris collected the win to even his record at 3-3. The lefthander worked six complete innings, allowing the three runs on five hits. He walked two batters and struck out four.

*After being hit by the pitch in the first inning, Keith, who was filling the designated hitter's role for the Drillers, was removed from the game as Jose Ramos pinch hit for him in the bottom of the second.

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell walked in the seventh inning and has now reached base safely in 15 straight games.

*McLain reached base three times with two singles and a walk. It was his eighth multiple hit game of the season and all eight have come in McLain's last 16 games.

*Miller and Fernandez also finished with two hits each. For Miller, he has had two hits in all three games he has played in since joining the Drillers.

*The save for Cabrera was his second of the season.

*The Drillers stole three bases in the game, two by Myers and one by McLain. Myers is now 13-15 in stolen bases this season between Great Lakes and Tulsa.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series with the Wind Surge on Friday night at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

TUL - RHP Chris Campos (2-1, 4.08 ERA)

WCH - LHP Christian MacLeod (0-1, 1.06 ERA)

