Martin's Four Hits, RBI Lead Nats in 7-3 Win Wednesday

May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Rudy Martin had four hits and four RBI to lead the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (24-22) 7-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals (24-22) on Wednesday to open a six-game series at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. The two teams continue their series on Thursday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Cardinals plated the first run of the game in the opening frame, but the Naturals took the lead in the second. Jordan Groshans started off the inning with a single to right and, with two outs, Spencer Nivens singled to center. Martin knocked in Groshans with a single to tie the game while Nivens went to second. Sam Ruta stepped up and doubled to right, driving in Nivens to give the Nats a 2-1 advantage.

Springfield scored again in the third, but the Naturals jumped back in front in the fifth. Jack Pineda doubled to left and Carter Jensen singled to right, scoring Pineda to make it a 3-2 game.

The Naturals stayed in front by a run until the bottom of the seventh when an errant throw scored a runner and tied the game. Martin and the Nats offense got right back to work in the top of the eighth, though.

Gavin Cross led off with a single and went to third when Nivens singled to right. Martin stepped to the plate and smacked a single to center, driving in Cross to give NWA back the lead. Martin stole second and Ruta grounded out, allowing Nivens to cross the plate and give the Naturals a 5-3 edge.

Martin drove in two more runners in the ninth with a single and the Naturals went on to win 7-3, their eighth win to open a series in nine chances this year.

