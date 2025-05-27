Cross Hits Fifth Home Run in Naturals 6-5 Win over the Travelers

SPRINGDALE, AR - Kansas City Royals' number six overall prospect and former-first round pick Gavin Cross hit his fifth homerun of the season to help elevate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (23-22) to their third-straight win against the Arkansas Travelers (24-21) by a final score of 6-5 in the series finale. The Naturals are set to hit the road for a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals, with the series' first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday.

Northwest Arkansas' offense struck in the bottom of the first inning. Rudy Martin hit a double and advanced to third on an error. Carter Jensen's sac fly scored Martin to put the Nats up 1-0. Former Cy Young candidate Kyle Wright pitched 2.0 efficient innings, where the Royals' rehabber didn't allow a baserunner, threw 13 pitches that were all in the zone, and exited with the lead.

Cross led off the bottom of the second inning with a base on balls and Dustin Dickerson earned a walk of his own. Sam Ruta clubbed a double that plated Cross. Javier Vaz loaded the bases with a walk, and Martin cleared them with his second double in as many innings. The four-run frame swiftly gave the Naturals a 5-0 lead.

Ben Kudrna spun three perfect innings, and the Naturals added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Cross hit his fifth homerun of the season into the wind and over the right-field wall. The solo shot extended Northwest Arkansas' lead to six.

Kudrna didn't allow a baserunner in his scoreless sixth, seventh, and eighth innings and exited the game with two outs in the ninth inning after he allowed his second hit of the night. The Travs rallied late with a five-run final frame, but Chazz Martinez ultimately closed the door on the 6-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers to split the series.

Northwest Arkansas kicks the tires on a series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.







