Nats, Cards Rained out Tuesday, DH Scheduled for Friday

May 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (23-22) and Springfield Cardinals (24-21) contest scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, at 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri, has been postponed due to field conditions and rain. The two teams will make up the contest as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 30, with the first pitch of the first game scheduled for 5:05 PM CT. Both games will be seven innings in length.

The Naturals and Cardinals were scheduled to begin a six-game series at Hammons Field, Northwest Arkansas' second trip to Springfield this season. NWA had won the last series at Hammons Field, four games to two, and included a rainout that was made up as part of a doubleheader during that trip.

Wednesday's game will serve as the series opener with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch scheduled in Springfield.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.