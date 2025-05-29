Stephan Stellar, Riders Beat Sod Poodles 3-1

May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - Josh Stephan pitched six shutout innings to help the Frisco RoughRiders defeat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-1 on Thursday night from HODGETOWN.

Stephan (4-1) earned the victory, fanning four while walking none to secure his second quality start of the season.

Frisco (28-19) struck first in the top of the second when Tucker Mitchell rolled an RBI groundout to pull the Riders ahead 1-0. Cam Cauley then drilled an RBI double in top of the third, extending the lead to 2-0.

In the top of the eighth, Luis Mieses pounded his seventh home run of the year to push Frisco's lead to 3-0. Next half inning, Amarillo (21-27) broke through when Jack Hurley cranked a lead-off homer, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

RoughRiders reliever Janser Lara allowed Hurley's homer, but recovered to notch a six-out save. The Sod Poodles put runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth before Lara induced a flyout to seal the win.

Amarillo starter Avery Short (3-4) took the loss despite spinning a quality start, yielding two runs across six frames.

Notes to Know:

-Mieses is now tied with Abimelec Ortiz for the team lead in homers (7). In seven career games at HODGETOWN, Mieses is batting .440 (11-for-28) with four homers, four doubles and seven RBI.

-Josh Stephan is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA over his last three starts, the third-best mark in the Texas League during that span.

-The RoughRiders lead Minor League Baseball with 18 saves. With Lara's save tonight, Frisco is the only team in MiLB to have 11 different pitchers record a save.

-Frisco is now 17-6 when its starter pitches five-plus innings.

The Riders and Sod Poodles meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 30th from HODGETOWN in Amarillo, Texas. Frisco nods to RHP Ben Anderson (2-3, 4.54) against Amarillo LHP Spencer Giesting (3-1, 3.38). Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







