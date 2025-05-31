Labrada Homers in Defeat

North Little Rock, AR - Arkansas' pitching struck out 12 and Victor Labrada hit a two-run home run but San Antonio emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over the Travelers on Friday night. Missions pitching also struck out 12 in the game and held the Travs to just four hits. San Antonio plated a pair of runs in both the fifth and eighth innings to build a four-run advantage. Enmanuel Pinales tossed the final five innings to earn the win while striking out eight. Adam Seminaris returned to action for the Travs after missing his last start and was saddled with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Joshua Mears hit a two-run double to put San Antonio on top in the fifth inning.

* Victor Labrada lined a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to get the Travs back in the game but the would not score again.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 1-1, 3 BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-3, run

News and Notes

* Ben Ramirez was reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game and Julio Rodriguez was placed on the Development List.

* Seminaris had not pitched in 13 days.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Dylan File (1-1, 5.24) starting for Arkansas against righty Braden Nett (2-3, 4.50). It is Faith and Family Night with special guest speaker Darren McFadden with first pitch at 6:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







