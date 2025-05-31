Jump's Hounds Blank Hooks

May 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - Gage Jump struck out seven against four singles over six innings Saturday night, leading Midland to a 5-0 win over Corpus Christi before 4,391 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Hounds, who secured the series with their fifth win of the week, expanded on a 1-0 edge with two in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Dating to an April 18 High-A start, Jump has won his last 8 appearances with a 0.72 ERA.

Manuel Urias turned in a fine start for the Hooks, scattering three hits and two walks over five innings. Urias, the third consecutive CC starter to go five innings or more while allowing two runs or less, boasts a 3.25 ERA in six Double-A outings (5 starts).

John Garcia went 1-for-3, recording one of the six Hooks singles Saturday night. Garcia finished May by hitting .308 over a stretch of 16 games.

Logan Cerny, also 1-for-3 Saturday, heads into Sunday's finale hitting .400 in the series.

Playing in his 14th game above Rookie Ball, 20-year-old Reylin Perez sent a base hit through the right side in the eighth, completing a 1-for-3 Double-A debut.

