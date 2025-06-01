Hounds Pen Sunday Shutout

June 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - The RockHounds blanked Corpus Christi for a second consecutive game Sunday afternoon, running away with the series finale, 7-0, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Hooks managed two base runners, with Trevor Austin singling to start the fifth and Reylin Perez beating out an infield hit with two outs in the ninth. Midland, employing seven pitchers in a bullpen game, faced one over the minimum.

Austin, batting .281 to begin his Hooks tenure, has hit safely in nine of 10 games, reaching base each time out.

Perez, a 20-year-old switch hitting infielder playing in his 15th game above Rookie Ball, is 2-for-6 in 2 games with Corpus Christi.

After being activated from the injured list, Ethan Pecko made his first Hooks appearance of the season Sunday afternoon, striking out three in two innings of work. Pecko, the 2024 Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year, pitched a 1-2-3 first before surrendering a two-run single with two away in the second.

Walker Brockhouse was the lone Hooks hurler to escape unscathed, pitching a perfect third inning.







