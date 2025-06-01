Hatcher Rips Go-Ahead Double, Frisco Captures Series Finale Versus Amarillo

June 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders mounted a 6-2 comeback victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday afternoon from HODGETOWN, winning their fourth-straight game.

Amarillo (21-30) scored first in the bottom of the first when LuJames Groover ripped an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Frisco (31-19) then tied the game in the top of the second when Josh Hatcher roped an RBI single but was caught out between first and second.

The Sod Poodles regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Groover floated an RBI double to put Amarillo up 2-1.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Hatcher lined a three-run double to pull the RoughRiders ahead 4-2.

Frisco added on in the top of the ninth when Sebastian Walcott drilled a sacrifice fly deep enough to score Tucker Mitchell from second. Abimelec Ortiz rifled an RBI single to expand the lead to 6-2.

Riders reliever Larson Kindreich (1-1) earned the win out of the bullpen, pitching a scoreless seventh inning. After starter Trey Supak allowed just two runs across five innings, Kindreich, Skylar Hales, Travis MacGregor and Gavin Collyer combined for 3.1 shutout frames in relief.

Sod Poodles reliever Hayden Durke (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing Hatcher's three-run double.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders have now won four-straight games and nine of their last 11 contests.

-Hatcher matched a Minor League best with four RBI's, previously accomplishing that mark on June 11th, 2024 versus Amarillo and April 6th, 2023 versus Winston-Salem while with High-A Hickory.

-Aaron Zavala tied a season-high with three hits, first reaching the feat on May 13th versus Corpus Christi.

Frisco returns to Riders Field for six games against the Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals affiliate) starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3rd from Riders Field.







