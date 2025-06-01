Wind Surge Even Series with Shutout of Drillers

June 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Andrew Cossetti tallied three RBIs, and three Wichita arms combined for a 6-0 shutout victory over the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. Four runs came across for the Wind Surge in the first inning, and Wichita added a few more along the way to knot the series up even in the matinee finale.

Connor Prielipp, Pierson Ohl, and Joel Cesar combined for the fifth shutout win of the season for the Wind Surge. The trio combined to strike out eight men, with just one walk going against them. Ohl improved to 3-1 after taking the win, striking out four men over four innings of one-hit baseball as the first man out of the bullpen.

Wichita scored four times in the top of the first on the backs of an RBI single by Cossetti and six walks. The Wind Surge batted around in the inning.

Cossetti nearly left the yard on a double off the very top of the left field wall in the bottom of the fourth to score Noah Cardenas and proved a 2-0 lead for Wichita over four frames.

Prielipp struck out four batters and walked one over four innings of four-hit baseball, pushing him into the Top 5 rankings on the staff in strikeouts after his start today.

Another bases-loaded walk gave the Wind Surge a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Cesar kept things quiet in the ninth to secure the shutout win and a series tie.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita walked six times in the first inning and 13 times total for the game. The 13 walks are the new season-high in a game for the Wind Surge.

Wichita records their fifth shutout of the season.

Tanner Schobel is up to a 19 game On Base Streak and a 7 game Runs Scored Streak. His 18 game Hitting Streak, which was the longest in the Texas League this season and in Wind Surge franchise history, was snapped.

Aaron Sabato is up to a 20 game On Base Streak.

Wichita travels to Northwest Arkansas to begin a series with the Naturals, starting June 3.

Wichita travels to Northwest Arkansas to begin a series with the Naturals, starting June 3.

The Wind Surge heads out on the road to begin a series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on June 3 at 7:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 10.







