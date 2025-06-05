Wind Surge Walked off by Naturals

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. (June 4, 2025)-Ricardo Olivar hit two home runs in a game where the Wichita Wind Surge got walked off 6-5 in 11 innings by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. The Wind Surge scored four times in the top of the third, but Northwest Arkansas tied the game in the ninth and later took it in the 11th to even up the series.

Brett Squires connected on a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Naturals a 3-0 lead after a frame.

Wichita responded with four runs on four hits and an error in the top of the third. Jake Rucker scored on an infield throwing error, Kala'i Rosario singled to center to bring in Kyler Fedko after an 11-pitch at-bat, and then Olivar yanked a two-run home run off the foul pole down the left field line for the 4-3 Wind Surge advantage.

Olivar left the yard again on a solo shot in the top of the fifth to become the fourth different Wind Surge hitter to homer multiple times in a game this season. Jordan Groshans chopped an RBI double that stayed fair inside the first base line in the home half of the fifth to make it a one-run game again.

Ricky Castro followed John Klein out of the bullpen and struck out five over four innings while giving up a run on five hits. The five punch-outs tie his season-high with Wichita. John Stankiewicz jumped in afterward and got through the bottom of the eighth on just nine pitches.

After moving up to third base on a sac bunt, Rudy Martin trotted in on a wild pitch to tie the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth and force extra innings. Martin later singled in the game-winning run in the 11th to give Northwest Arkansas a 6-5 victory.

Joel Cesar took the loss and is now 1-2 on the season. Over the final two innings, he gave up two earned runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before tonight's game, Tanner Schobel got called up to Triple-A St. Paul. Infielder Jose Salas joined the Wind Surge roster from High-A Cedar Rapids as the corresponding move.

Ricardo Olivar is the fourth Wichita hitter to launch multiple home runs in a game this season (Kyler Fedko, Jorel Ortega, Tanner Schobel).

Aaron Sabato has reached base in 22 straight games.

Ricky Castro ties his season-high in strikeouts (5).

The Wind Surge have now lost twice to the Naturals in extra innings in 2025.

Wichita continues the series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on June 5 at 4:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 10. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2025

Wind Surge Walked off by Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.