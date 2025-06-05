Martin's Walk-Off Winner Boosts Naturals Past Wind Surge 6-5 in 11 Innings

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Rudy Martin came to the plate for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (27-26) in a tied game in the bottom of the 11th inning and hit a walk-off winner that drove in the deciding run against the Wichita Wind Surge (27-26) to secure the Naturals 6-5 win. The two teams continue their series Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM CT.

Shane Panzini kept the first inning of his first Double-A start scoreless. In the bottom of the inning, the Naturals offense struck first. Carter Jensen and Jordan Groshans each hit two-out singles, and Brett Squires hit his fifth home run of the season to put the Nats up 3-0.

After a scoreless second inning, the Wind Surge scored in the third when a runner advanced from third base on Jensen's throwing error from behind the dish. An RBI single cut further into the lead, and Wichita took its first lead on a two-out, two-run home run. The four-run frame put the Wind Surge up 4-3 through the first third of the game.

Ricardo Olivar hit his second homerun of the night for the Surge in the top of the fifth inning. The solo shot was his seventh long ball of the season and pushed the Wind Surge lead to two. The Nats got the run back in the bottom of the inning. Javier Vaz led off with a double and scored on Groshans' opposite-field two-bagger which cut Wichita's lead to 5-4.

The score held until the bottom of the ninth inning when the Nats mounted a comeback. Martin led off with a walk and stole second base. Vaz dropped a sac bunt that pushed Martin to third, and he scored on a wild pitch. After nine innings the game was knotted 5-5 and needed extras to crown a victor.

Chazz Martinez delivered a scoreless 10th inning, but the Naturals offense posted a zero as well. Nicholas Regalado took the mound in the 11th and worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game tied. In the bottom of the frame, Gavin Cross started on second base and advanced to third on Jack Pineda's bunt for a single. Martin capped off the victory with a walk-off single that gave the Northwest Arkansas Naturals a 6-5 win over the Wichita Wind Surge.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM CT.







