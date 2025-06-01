Ragans K's Seven, Offense Tallies Season-High 17 Hits in Naturals' 9-7 Win Over Cardinals

SPRINGDALE, AR - Kansas City Royals' star left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans made a rehab start with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-24) and Carter Jensen was a double shy of the cycle in the team's 9-7 win over the Springfield Cardinals (26-24). The road victory boosted NWA up the Texas League North standings, where they are now in a _-way tie for first place in the division. The two sides will conclude their series on Sunday at 6:05 PM CT at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Ragans got the start for Northwest Arkansas. After cruising to two quick outs in the bottom of the first, Springfield jumped out to a 3-0 lead. The Naturals quickly responded in the top of the second, where Brett Squires doubled and Gavin Cross drove him in on a triple. Spencer Nivens hit a sac fly that scored Cross, and with two outs, Rudy Martin hit a single and stole second. Justin Johnson's double scored Martin and tied the game 3-3.

The Naturals took their first lead of the night in the third inning. The lone hit of the frame came when Jensen scorched his fourth homer of the season over the right-field wall, putting NWA up 4-3.

After falling behind 6-4 in the fourth, the Naturals answered again. Jensen tripled and was plated on Jordan Groshans' single. Cross followed with a base knock, and Nivens scored Groshans on a single. Cross later came home on a wild pitch, and the Nats reclaimed the lead, 7-6.

Ryan Ramsey spun a scoreless fifth, and the offense added to their total in the sixth. Dustin Dickerson drew a walk, Jensen singled, and Groshans drove in a run with his second RBI single. Jensen later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-6.

The Naturals got into double digits in the eighth. Groshans walked, Squires doubled, and Nivens picked up his second sac fly of the game to push the lead to 10-7.

Springfield scored once more in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Naturals, who won the penultimate game of the series by a final score of 10-8.

