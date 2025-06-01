Bernal Blasts Two Homers on Sunday
June 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Leonard Bernal swatted two home runs in the Cardinals 5-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday night. It was Bernal's fourth multi-homer game of his Minor League career.
DECISIONS:
W: Austin Love (1-0)
L: Christian Chamberlain (1-1)
SV: Luis Gastelum (1)
LEONARDO BERNAL X2! What a night for Leo! pic.twitter.com/Uf2tyWh3GH - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 2, 2025
NOTES:
Bernal's two homer performance was the Cardinals third this season, joining Chase Davis and RJ Yeager.
Austin Love and Luis Gastelum retired all twelve batters they faced out of the Cardinal bullpen.
Noah Mendlinger drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sac fly in the seventh.
Springfield is in sole possession of first place with 18 games left in the first half.
ON DECK:
Cardinals @ Frisco: June 3, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field
RHP Max Rajcic (1-3, 5.03) vs RHP Daniel Missaki (0-2, 6.85)
Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
