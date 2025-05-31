Cardinals Homer Three Times in High-Scoring Loss
May 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-8 on Saturday night. The Cardinals surrendered a season-high 17 hits to the Naturals.
DECISIONS:
W: Ryan Ramsey (4-0)
L: Zane Mills (1-4)
SV: Beck Way 1)
NOTES:
Jeremy Rivas took Royals rehabbed Cole Ragans deep in the first. His solo shot left the bat at 107 MPH. His season-high home run mark has now reached six long balls.
Joshua Baez threw out Jack Pineda in the third inning. It was his first Double-A outfield assist.
Ramon Mendoza and Nathan Church also went deep in the game.
NW Arkansas had 17, a season-high allowed by Cardinals pitching.
ON DECK:
Cardinals vs. Naturals: Sunday, June 1, 6:05 PM CT at Hammons Field - Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases
LHP Pete Hansen (3-1, 2.88) vs RHP Ben Kudrna (1-4, 5.92)
Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
