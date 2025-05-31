Cardinals Homer Three Times in High-Scoring Loss

May 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-8 on Saturday night. The Cardinals surrendered a season-high 17 hits to the Naturals.

DECISIONS:

W: Ryan Ramsey (4-0)

L: Zane Mills (1-4)

SV: Beck Way 1)

NOTES:

Jeremy Rivas took Royals rehabbed Cole Ragans deep in the first. His solo shot left the bat at 107 MPH. His season-high home run mark has now reached six long balls.

Joshua Baez threw out Jack Pineda in the third inning. It was his first Double-A outfield assist.

Ramon Mendoza and Nathan Church also went deep in the game.

NW Arkansas had 17, a season-high allowed by Cardinals pitching.

ON DECK:

Cardinals vs. Naturals: Sunday, June 1, 6:05 PM CT at Hammons Field - Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

LHP Pete Hansen (3-1, 2.88) vs RHP Ben Kudrna (1-4, 5.92)

Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.