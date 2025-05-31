Beach Towels, Hoodies, Arm Sleeves, H-E-B Gift Card Sweepstakes & Fireworks Highlight Homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Hooks return to Corpus Christi for six games against the Double-A Seattle Mariners Tuesday, June 3 through Sunday, June 8.

Celebrate the start of summer with Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi on June 5. Also enjoy Three Dollar Thursday with discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas.

Keeping those summer vibes in mind, Driscoll presents Hooks Beach Towels to the first 2,000 fans June 6. Then postgame, enjoy Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Saturday, June 7, be at the ballpark early as Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Hoodies are being handed out, courtesy of the Port of Corpus Christi.

Our first school's-out Sunday is June 8, with Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi presenting Kids Hooks Arm Sleeves to the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under. The 5:05 ballgame is also headlined by the H-E-B Gift Card Sweepstakes, with more than $5,000 in gift cards being raffled off throughout the game.

Sunday is H-E-B Kids Day, as youngsters run the bases postgame, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins.

Foster Angels of South Texas is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, June 3 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, June 4 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, June 5 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, June 6 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Beach Towel presented by Driscoll

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 7 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Hoodie presented by Port of Corpus Christi

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, June 8 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- First 1,000 kids 12-&-under receive a Kids Hooks Arm Sleeve presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

- H-E-B Gift Gard Sweepstakes with more than $5,000 in gift cards being raffled off throughout the game

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







