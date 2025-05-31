Rambusch Walks It off for Travs in 10

May 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Blake Rambusch drove home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Arkansas Travelers a 3-2 victory over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday night. It was the third hit of the night for Rambusch, a season high. Four Travs pitchers were outstanding beginning with Dylan File who twirled a quality start of six innings and two runs. Taylor Floyd (IP), Juan Burgos (2 IP) and Brandon Garcia (IP) then combined for four scoreless frames. San Antonio's bullpen worked 6.1 shutout innings to push the game to extra innings before the Travs were able to get the automatic runner home for the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Jared Sundstrom belted his second home run of the series to put the Travs on top by two in third inning.

* Rambusch delivered the walk-off hit, the only hit of the night for the Travelers with a runner in scoring position.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Victor Labrada: 1-2, 3 BB, run

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 3-4, BB, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the Travs fourth walk-off win of the season.

* Arkansas is now 2-3 in extra inning games.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday night with righty Garrett Hill (1-3, 4.71) starting for Arkansas against righty Victor Lizarraga (1-6, 8.53). It is a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation with a free kids clinic starting at noon and kids running the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







