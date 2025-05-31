Travelers Pull out Walk-off Win in Extras

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - With the game tied at two in the tenth inning, Blake Rambusch poked a single into right field to bring home Yoyner Fajardo and give the Arkansas Travelers (26-24) a walk-off win over the San Antonio Missions (27-23).

San Antonio's pitching staff tempted fate all night, as the Travelers left 15 men on base during regulation and were 0-14 with runners in scoring position. However, Rambusch came through when it mattered most. Manuel Castro swallowed his first loss of the season while Brandyn Garcia earned the win even though the Missions struck out 15 batters.

Missions starter Braden Nett walked three men in the first inning and paid the price when Jared Sundstrom drove one in to place the Travelers ahead early. Sundstrom continued to be an issue when he belted a solo homer in the third, making it 2-0 for Arkansas. Nett left the game with two outs in the third with two runs allowed, although one was unearned since an errant Nett pickoff assisted the tally in the first.

Moisès Gòmez nearly tied it up off Arkansas starter Dylan File in the fourth, missing a homer by a few feet. He instead settled for a double that banged off the top of the wall and brought home Romeo Sanabria, slicing the Travelers' advantage to 2-1.

Stephen Jones, who replaced Nett, loaded the bases in the fourth with a walk, single and hit-by-pitch. He forced Caleb Cali to fly out, however, to end the threat. That became a theme, as Arkansas stranded a total of 15 runners on base.

Jones gave way to Andrew Moore. He threw a scoreless fifth inning and kept the game at 2-1 into the sixth. With File still in the game, Marcos Castañon took things into his own hands. He crushed a game-tying blast onto the left field berm. Castañon's sixth homer of the year evened up the score at 2-2.

Moore stayed on in the sixth for San Antonio and let the first two men reach. That proved to be zero issue for flamethrower Eduarniel Nùnez, who took over for Moore. Nùnez briskly escaped trouble with a fielder's choice and a pair of strikeouts, so the game remained tied into the seventh.

Nùnez took the mound again in the seventh and didn't skip a beat. He worked around a two-out single by striking out the side, so he struck out five in two scoreless innings.

The Missions couldn't get much going against Juan Burgos. The righty held things at 2-2, as did Jake Higginbotham on San Antonio's end to send the game to extra innings. Garcia then prevented the Missions' ghost runner from scoring in the top half of the tenth, and Castro tried to do the same. He struck out the first man up, but then Rambusch whacked a walk-off single into right field, lighting up the Saturday night crowd of 5,571.

The Missions and Travelers wrap up their six-game series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Righty Victor Lizarraga (1-6, 8.53) goes for San Antonio while Garrett Hill (1-3, 4.71) starts for Arkansas. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275. Fans can also visit the box office at Wolff Stadium on gamedays.







