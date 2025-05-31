Naturals and Cardinals Split Doubleheader Friday

May 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (25-24) pitching staff had a stellar day, and Kansas City's number three prospect Carter Jensen tallied three hits in the team's doubleheader split against the Springfield Cardinals (26-23). Game one went in favor of NWA 1-0, but the Cards took the second contest 4-2. The two sides continue their series Saturday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.

The Naturals offense was hitless through the first three innings of game one until Jensen stepped up to the plate, His single in the top of the fourth was followed by a passed ball, and Jordan Groshans' base knock in the next plate appearance put Northwest Arkansas up 1-0.

Kyle Wright, Oscar Rayo, Chazz Martinez and Caden Monke capped off the shutout, and the Naturals took game one against the Cardinals by a final score of 1-0.

The second game, however, wasted no time getting started. Dustin Dickerson hit a single in the top of the first inning and was eventually pushed to third base following Jensen's single. Groshans hit a sac-fly, and the Nats led 1-0 early.

NWA added another run in the fourth. Jensen led off with a double and was plated on Groshans' RBI single. It doubled the Naturals game two lead to 2-0.

The Cardinals scored their first run of the day in the bottom of the fifth inning. The solo homerun off of Naturals' starter Hunter Owen made the score 2-1. Then, the Cards poured in three runs in the bottom of the sixth and took a 4-2 lead.

The Naturals didn't score in the top of the seventh inning, and the Cardinals took game two at home. The doubleheader concluded in a split, with Northwest Arkansas earning the 1-0 win in the first contest, and Springfield getting back in the win column with a 4-2 win in the second affair.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.







