Travs Tripped in Ten

June 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers nearly rallied from four runs down in extra innings but fell to the San Antonio Missions, 4-2 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon. The game was scoreless through nine innings before the Missions broke through with a four spot in the top of the 10th. The Travelers answered with two in the bottom of the inning but left the bases loaded in the comeback attempt. Manuel Castro secured the final two outs for San Antonio netting his eighth save. Garrett Hill delivered an excellent start for Arkansas twirling six scoreless frames on three hits. Victor Labrada remained hot at the dish with three hits, a walk and a run batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* San Antonio posted three consecutive run scoring hits from Brandon Valenzuela (double), Romeo Sanabria (single) and Marcos Castonon (homer) to get their four runs in the 10th.

* Arkansas had the tying runs in scoring position and winning run on at first base with two out in the 10th but a ground out ended the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 3-4, BB, RBI

* RHP Garrett Hill: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, K

News and Notes

* Labrada has reached base four times in each of the past three games.

* It was the third extra inning game of the series.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, Arkansas is on the road at Corpus Christi to start a six game series on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 2, 2025

Travs Tripped in Ten - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.