Mieses Named Texas League Player of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders OF Luis Mieses was named Texas League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. Mieses is the second RoughRider to earn player of the week laurels in 2025, joining Abimelec Ortiz (May 13th-18th).

Last week at Amarillo, Mieses led the Texas League in OPS (1.417), slugging percentage (.955) extra-base hits (7) and total bases (21) while ranking tied for first in home runs (3).

Mieses batted .364 (8-for-22) on the week, crushing three homers in the first five games of the series. On Saturday, May 31st, he celebrated his 25th birthday with a three-run blast in Frisco's 6-2 win.

This season, Mieses ranks second in the Texas League in slugging percentage (.525) and tied for sixth in OPS (.878). Since he was assigned to Frisco on July 30th, 2024, he is second in slugging percentage (.494) while being tied for fourth in homers (14). His .283 batting average and .824 OPS are tied for fifth in the TL over that span.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native is in his second year in the Rangers organization after signing a Minor League Contract on Feb. 27th, 2024 and re-signing on Nov. 18th, 2024. Mieses previously spent six seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization, playing his last 138 games with Double-A Birmingham.

Mieses earns his third Double-A weekly honor, having won Southern League Player of the League twice with Birmingham in 2022 and 2023. He is the 48th RoughRider in franchise history to be named Texas League/Double-A Central Player of the Week.

The RoughRiders return home to host the Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals affiliate) for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3rd from Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.