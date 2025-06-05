Newell, Campos Lead Drillers to Victory

Tulsa, OK - Tulsa outfielder Chris Newell had a massive night to help lead the Tulsa Drillers to victory on Thursday. Entering the night with just two hits in his last eight games, Newell broke out of the slump in a big way by smashing two home runs and driving in four runs to lead the Drillers to a 7-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field.

Just as impressive as Newell was Tulsa starting pitcher Chris Campos. Campos turned in the longest start by a Drillers pitcher this season to earn his third win of 2025.

Newell's big night began in the second inning when his first home run of the evening gave the Drillers a 1-0 lead.

One inning later, John Rhodes drew a bases-loaded walk to double the lead.

Tulsa continued to score runs as Yeiner Fernandez plated Sean McLain with a single in the fourth.

Newell's second homer came in the fifth inning and was a three-run shot that doubled gave Tulsa a 6-1 lead.

Campos had just two blemishes on his final line in what otherwise was one of the best starts from a Tulsa starting pitcher this season. He completed seven full innings and allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

The two runs charged to Campos scored on Caleb Roberts' sacrifice fly in in the fourth inning and Gavin Conticello's solo home run in the seventh. The Drillers held a 6-2 lead when he departed the game.

Damon Keith produced Tulsa's seventh run in the eighth inning on a groundball that allowed McLain to score from third base.

Amarillo attempted ninth-inning rally by earning three hits and drawing two walks to plate a pair of runs. Kelvin Bautista killed the comeback attempt by recording the final out to pick up his first save of the year.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Newell's two home run game was the third of his professional career. It was his first since May 20, 2023, when he hit two homers for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

*Campos' seven innings were the longest from a Tulsa pitcher since Campos worked an eight-inning start on August 7, 2024 against Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park.

*For the second straight night, Taylor Young earned three hits in the game. Young is now 7-12 (.583) in three games against Amarillo this week.

*Tulsa has an 18-7 record when scoring five or more runs in a game.

*Livan Reinoso worked another scoreless inning to lower his ERA to 0.79 since joining the Drillers. He has been charged with one earned run in eight Double-A appearances.

*Bautista's save was his ninth of his professional career and his first since July 13, 2024 with Great Lakes.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue home stand and their series with Amarillo on Friday night at ONEOK Field. Game four of the six-game series will begin at 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Amarillo - RHP Logan Clayton (0-1, 19.29 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (Double A Debut 3-1, 2.25 ERA for Great Lakes)

