Travs Held off by Hooks
June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Corpus Christi, TX - Down big early, the Arkansas Travelers came up just short in a rally attempt and fell 5-4 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. The Hooks scored four times in the opening inning and another in the second to build a five run advantage. A three-run third for the Travs took a chunk out of the lead but they managed just one more tally over the final six frames. Victor Labrada led the offense reaching base four times including two hits and two RBIs. Trey Dombrowski went five innings to earn the victory with Wilmy Sanchez recording the final seven outs for his fifth save. Adam Seminaris battled through five innings but was tagged with the loss.
Moments That Mattered
* The Hooks hit three RBI doubles in the opening inning with four of the first five batters recording a hit.
* The Travs had the bases loaded in the seventh inning with one out down by two. A strikeout marked the second out of the inning before a walk brought in a run to cut the deficit to one. Another strikeout extinguished the threat as the Travs left the bags full.
Notable Travs Performances
* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, BB, HBP, run, 2 RBI, 2 SB
* RHP Juan Burgos: IP, 2 K
News and Notes
* Labrada has reached base 20 times in 29 plate appearances over his last six games.
* Leon Hunter, Jr. made his season debut for the Travs pitching a scoreless sixth inning.
Up Next
The series continues on Friday night with righty Dylan File (1-1, 4.97) making the start for Arkansas against righty Manuel Urias (2-1, 3.25). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Texas League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Wetherholt Hits Go-Ahead Homer in Win over Frisco - Springfield Cardinals
- Newell, Campos Lead Drillers to Victory - Tulsa Drillers
- Travs Held off by Hooks - Arkansas Travelers
- Ninth Inning Sod Poodles Rally Falls Short - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Jensen Drives in Career-High Six RBI in Naturals 10-8 Loss Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wichita Outlasts Northwest Arkansas in Shootout - Wichita Wind Surge
- Martin's Walk-Off Winner Boosts Naturals Past Wind Surge 6-5 in 11 Innings - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- San Antonio's Fight Cedes in Extras; Hounds Take Back-And-Forth Game - San Antonio Missions
- Nathan Church Named Texas League Player of the Month - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Walked off by Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Travs Held off by Hooks
- Travs Post Complete Effort in Road W
- Big Night from Windish Not Enough in Defeat
- Travs Tripped in Ten
- Rambusch Walks It off for Travs in 10