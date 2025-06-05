Travs Held off by Hooks

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - Down big early, the Arkansas Travelers came up just short in a rally attempt and fell 5-4 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. The Hooks scored four times in the opening inning and another in the second to build a five run advantage. A three-run third for the Travs took a chunk out of the lead but they managed just one more tally over the final six frames. Victor Labrada led the offense reaching base four times including two hits and two RBIs. Trey Dombrowski went five innings to earn the victory with Wilmy Sanchez recording the final seven outs for his fifth save. Adam Seminaris battled through five innings but was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The Hooks hit three RBI doubles in the opening inning with four of the first five batters recording a hit.

* The Travs had the bases loaded in the seventh inning with one out down by two. A strikeout marked the second out of the inning before a walk brought in a run to cut the deficit to one. Another strikeout extinguished the threat as the Travs left the bags full.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, BB, HBP, run, 2 RBI, 2 SB

* RHP Juan Burgos: IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Labrada has reached base 20 times in 29 plate appearances over his last six games.

* Leon Hunter, Jr. made his season debut for the Travs pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with righty Dylan File (1-1, 4.97) making the start for Arkansas against righty Manuel Urias (2-1, 3.25). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.