San Antonio's Fight Cedes in Extras; Hounds Take Back-And-Forth Game

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - A game which saw four lead changes across 10 innings between The Midland RockHounds (32-21) and San Antonio Missions (28-25) ultimately went the way of the RockHounds. Midland walked away from the second game of a six-game home series while handing the Missions a 10-7 loss.

With San Antonio pooches in attendance for Bark in The Park presented by North Park Subaru, Haynes, who volunteers at San Antonio Pets Alive, made sure to put on a show for his furry friends. After allowing a two-run first inning homer to Colby Halter, the southpaw shook off the early blunder to toss the next five scoreless, positioning the Missions for a comeback.

Haynes would complete six innings allowing the two first inning runs, walking four and striking out six to tie him with Tuesday Night's starter Henry Baez for the team lead. The Missions hurlers lead Double-A baseball with 563 strikeouts.

The Missions' bats formed their first offensive answer in the home-half of the third inning. Anthony Vilar walked to lead off the frame. Devin Ortiz followed in sequence with San Antonio's first hit as a single advanced Vilar to third, and then Kai Murphy sent a fly ball deep enough to produce a run to cut into Midland's lead and make the score 2-1.

With the score remaining the same into the fourth home frame, Moisés Gómez took a one-out walk to first and completed the 360ft trip around the bases to tie the game at 2-2 after Marcos Castañon doubled down the left field line. Three consecutive singles by the next three batters ensured the inning ended with a San Antonio lead. First was Vilar's, who advanced Castañon to third. Ortiz then picked up the 3-2 lead with an RBI base hit to score Castañon, and Murphy's single extended the inning, but the two runs were all that came across.

The one run lead held up through the next two top halves of the fifth and sixth, but as Haynes clocked out for the day heading into the seventh, manager Luke Montz turned to Sam Whiting. The RockHounds loaded the bases, and although Whiting looked like he was going to get through the inning unscathed, a two-out triple by Junior Perez cleared the bases to help Midland regain the lead at 5-3.

San Antonio got a run back in the bottom half of the inning as Francisco Acuña was walked to start the seventh. Acuña stole third after moving to second on a Brandon Valenzuela single and came into score on a sacrifice fly by Romeo Sanabria to make the score 5-4.

With Whiting still on the bump in the eighth, Midland traded the Missions' run for their own. The RockHounds got back to leading by two after Luke Mann plated Halter to make the score 6-4. Whiting's day was over as Montz called upon southpaw Ryan Och, who was brought back from the Development List last week.

Och closed out the inning with a strikeout, remaining on the mound for the ninth. Och then pitched a scoreless ninth to hold the deficit at two, and the curtain opened on another chance at late inning San Antonio heroics.

A favorable start to the inning gave the Missions a chance to capitalize as the first two batters, Murphy and Acuña, walked. Following a strikeout of Nerwilian Cedeño, Valenzuela walked to load the bases. Romeo Sanabria then tapped a ground ball fielder's choice which the RockHounds tried to turn into two outs. After getting the first out at second, Midland shortstop Drew Swift sailed the throw to first and allowed Murphy and Acuña to score and tie the game 6-6.

As the game turned to extras to decide the outcome, Manuel Castro came in to pitch the tenth. Midland ghost runner Euribiel Angeles advanced to third as Henry Bolte led off the inning with a single, and Angeles scored on a Halter sac fly to give the RockHounds a 7-6 lead. Castro then walked Cole Conn and allowed a Mann single. With the bases full of RockHounds, Castro walked in two runs on the next two batters to make the score 9-6 in favor of Midland.

Carter Loewen was brought into the game to avert the threat, but prior to moving to the home half of extras, a wild pitch brought Midland's tenth and final run to make the score 10-6.

A valiant effort was displayed by the offense in the bottom of the inning. The Missions loaded the bases twice and brought a run home on a Francisco Acuña RBI single to score San Antonio's ghost runner Gómez, so Midland's lead was cut to 10-7. The three runs were too much to overcome too late, however, and the RockHounds closed out the game to ensure a Midland victory.

UP NEXT:

