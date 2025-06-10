Panzini Ks Seven in Naturals 6-1 Win Tuesday

June 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - Shane Panzini struck out seven over five scoreless innings in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (30-28) 6-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers (29-29) at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR. The two teams continue their series Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals sent right-handed starter Panzini to the hill in the series opener with the Travelers in his second start and third appearance at the Double-A level. Panzini didn't disappoint. He took the mound in the bottom of the first with a 1-0 lead after Rudy Martin scored in the top of the frame on Brett Squires' RBI single. It stayed a 1-0 thanks to Panzini, though.

Panzini let up a double in the bottom of the second, and that was all. The Travs failed to put a runner on the basepaths from the second inning through the end of the 23-year-old's day where he struck out seven.

NWA scored two more runs in the fifth off reliever Leon Hunter Jr. Martin led off with a walk and Javier Vaz singled to right. Carter Jensen grounded out to second, but Martin scored to make it 2-0. With two outs, Squires doubled to left to drive in Vaz, extending the lead to 3-0. The Nats plated another on Martin's RBI single in the sixth and another when Gavin Cross singled to right, and later in the inning, Cross got caught in a rundown to allow Jensen to score while giving the Naturals a 6-0 lead.

The Travelers scored in the bottom of the ninth, but the Naturals closed out a 6-1 win in the series opener.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.