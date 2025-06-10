Amarillo Sod Poodles and Glitch Creative Presents Sod-Town Fest at HODGETOWN

June 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Glitch Creative today announced the creation of the first ever HODGETOWN music festival, "Sod-Town Fest". Taking place from July 18 - 20, artists will take center stage on the HODGETOWN grounds to deliver an unparalleled musical spectacle featuring some of the best musicians the Texas Panhandle has to offer.

Combining country music with the ambience of a premier baseball facility, HODGETOWN will play host to a celebration of culture and artistry, putting top-tier musical talent on display for the greater Amarillo community. In an effort to serve this purpose, proceeds from the three-day event will go towards Family Support Services of Amarillo, a local non-profit focused on supporting survivors of abuse, at-risk families, those seeking counseling, and veterans.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this one-of-a-kind music experience to HODGETOWN," said President and General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Tony Ensor. "We are in the business of creating unforgettable experiences for our fans, and that extends beyond baseball. This is the perfect opportunity to offer a different type of experience at our facility and it is one we hope expands our audience so we can show off the great things we do every summer at one of the best ballparks in Minor League Baseball."

A female-owned creative agency headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, Glitch Creative specializes in delivering innovative and strategic solutions that drive results and make lasting impacts for brands of all sizes. By crafting brand identity, building awareness, and elevating their presence with expert services, Glitch is able to take things to the next level for their clients.

"It is a privilege to be able to partner with the Sod Poodles to bring an event of this caliber to such a unique venue," said Glitch Creative CEO, Kelsey Johnson. "We were inspired by the effort that the Sod Poodles' staff puts into every single one of their events and the work that goes into making an unforgettable night at the ballpark. We have no doubt that we can bring a different type of world-class experience to Amarillo fans to showcase incredible musical talent while celebrating the unique atmosphere that HODGETOWN provides in addition to raising funds and support for Family Support Services of Amarillo and their incredible mission."

"Sod-Town Fest is more than just a music festival, it is a fundraiser for Family Support Services of Amarillo, supporting those who show up when it means the most," said Family Support Services of Amarillo CEO, Brandi Reed. "Every ticket you buy is a step toward helping fulfill our mission of empowering individuals and families through comprehensive advocacy, education, and intervention services. Together, we can create a community where every individual and family is healthy, stable, and violence-free. Let's party with a purpose, Amarillo!"

The three-day event kicks off in the afternoon on Friday, July 18 with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. to the public. Music will begin at 4:00 p.m. and continue until midnight. Saturday features the heaviest rotation with gates opening at 9:00 a.m. and bands taking the stage at 9:30 a.m. with music continuing until midnight. Sunday morning will conclude the festivities with an already sold-out VIP Brunch on the City Federal Fiesta Deck beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Evan Boyer and Mitchell Ford providing music to close out the festival.

Friday, July 18

Hunter Reed

Tristan Roberson

Hadlie Jo

Chandler Pearson

Aiden Logson

Evan Boyer

Hannah Dasher

Grady Spencer

Saturday, July 19

Karson City Rebels

Victoria Vasquez

Landon Fisher

Tristan Graves

Gatlin Johnson

Seth Ward

Gone Country

Sal and the Stonewall Hippies

Desert Folk

Jojo Dissalvo

Evan Boyer

Lowdown Drifters

Slade Coulter

William Clark Green

Sunday, July 20

Evan Boyer

Mitchell Ford

General admission tickets for Sod-Town Fest for each day are available now for $35 at www.sodtownfest.com. A portion of each ticket purchase will go toward helping support the mission of Family Support Services of Amarillo. Passes for Day 1 events on Friday, July 18 can be found HERE and passes for Day 2 events on Saturday, July 19 can be found HERE. Two-day passes are also available for $60 and can be purchased HERE. For more information on Sod Town Fest, please visit www.sodtownfest.com or follow @SodTownFest on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

VIP and Group tickets along with pricing will be available at a later date. For those interested in VIP experiences, please contact Kelsey Johnson at kelsey@glitchcreative.com. For those interested in group and hospitality options, please reach out to groups@sodpoodles.com.

Further event details and additional information will be announced at a later date.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2025

Amarillo Sod Poodles and Glitch Creative Presents Sod-Town Fest at HODGETOWN - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.