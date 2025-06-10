Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres - San Antonio Missions

June 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) for the upcoming home series. The Soddies earned a series victory in Tulsa (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) this past week, taking the season series eight games to four and winning the final three contests. Amarillo's relievers have excelled, tossing 11 consecutive scoreless innings and 16 strikeouts over the course of the winning streak. The Soddies welcome the Missions back to the Yellow City for their second and final visit of 2025, as Amarillo won the previous series four games to two at the end of April.

The upcoming six-game set starts with the Pointy Boots de Amarillo identity and Taco Tuesday. Coinciding with Wiener Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will take home an Amarillo Sod Poodles hat. After discounted drinks on Thirsty Thursday, the weekend arrives with not one, but two drone shows. On Friday night, the Soddies take the field as the Calf Fries for the third time in 2025 and a military-themed drone show and fireworks display can be seen postgame. The fun continues on Saturday with another drone show, themed to a night at the movies with fireworks to follow.

Finally, the homestand concludes with Father's Day at HODGETOWN, the first of several 6:05 p.m. Sunday games of the season. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. for fathers and sons to play catch on the field. Additionally, the first 1,500 fans to enter the gates will receive a barbeque grill set.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, June 10 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands -

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Student Crime Stoppers -

First Pitch - Ford -

Marketing Tables - Ford, Student Crime Stoppers -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Student Crime Stoppers -

National Anthem - Brett Bontke -

Lace up your running shoes, because Kids Run the Bases presented by Street Auto follows the action on Tuesday night! -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.. -

Sod Poodles Hat Giveaway presented by Texicare -

First 1,000 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket. -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Wounded Warriors Project, Fast Restorations -

First Pitch - Meredith Duncan from Texicare -

Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations, Texicare, Wounded Warriors Project -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Wounded Warriors Project -

National Anthem - Angela Grimes -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 12 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Gracie's Project, AC Fire Academy -

First Pitch - Pantex -

Marketing Tables - Gracie's Project, AC Fire Academy, TBLP, Pantex -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Gracie's Project, AC Fire Academy -

National Anthem - Camille Suzanne -

Launch-A-Ball - The Bair Foundation -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 13 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Drone Show #1 presented by Amarillo National Bank -

Theme - Military and honoring our Nation's Armed Forces -

Fireworks display will follow the conclusion of the Drone Show -

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Amarillo Calf Fries -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Bill McDonald Allstate -

First Pitch - ANB -

Marketing Tables - Bill McDonald Allstate -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Bill McDonald Allstate -

National Anthem - Ariel Carnach -

Launch-A-Ball - Salvation Army -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Drone Show #2 presented by FirstBank Southwest -

Theme - Night at the Movies -

Fireworks display will follow the conclusion of the Drone Show -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Andrea's Project -

First Pitch - FBSW -

Marketing Tables - Andrea's Project -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Andrea's Project -

National Anthem - Texas Outdoor Musical -

Launch-A-Ball - Black Widows -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 - 6:05 p.m.

-

Father's Day -

BBQ Grill Set Giveaway presented by Street Auto Group -

Set includes flipper, grilling fork, tongs -

First 1,500 dads. One giveaway per person, per ticket. -

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders -

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Awaken Medical Aesthetics, Bell -

First Pitch - Street Auto Group -

Marketing Tables - Awaken Medical Aesthetics, Bell, Street Auto Group -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Awaken Medical Aesthetics -

National Anthem - Luis Carlos Martinez -

Launch-A-Ball - Black Widows -

Gates open at 4:00 p.m.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.